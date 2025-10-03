Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:57 03.10.2025

Some UAH 15 mln seized from former MP, Party of Regions member Makeienko transferred to ARMA

2 min read

Based on evidence from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), a court has granted a motion by prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General to transfer UAH 15 million seized during a search of former Party of Regions MP Volodymyr Makeienko to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

According to an SBI statement on Telegram Friday, the funds were confiscated from the ex-deputy during a search as part of a criminal investigation into tax evasion and money laundering.

"The owner of the assets is a member of parliament of the 1st, 3rd–7th convocations, a former deputy head of the Party of Regions faction and former head of the Kyiv City State Administration," the SBI said. While the Bureau did not name the individual, the reference is to Makeienko.

In July 2025, the court also transferred over UAH 1.5 billion (more than $35 million) to ARMA in connection with the same investigation. These funds and securities had been held in accounts at a bank in Luxembourg and were frozen during the inquiry.

According to investigators, the former MP ran a hidden overseas business for years, controlling offshore companies registered in Panama, Hong Kong, Cyprus, and the British Virgin Islands. These companies generated significant annual profits, but no taxes were paid to the Ukrainian budget.

"Between 2011 and 2018, he received foreign income totaling more than UAH 387 million. He failed to pay personal income tax and the military levy on this money, amounting to UAH 71.4 million," the Bureau reported.

In September 2024, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Financial Monitoring Service, the former MP was served a notice of suspicion for large-scale tax evasion that deprived the state budget of particularly significant sums (Part 3, Article 212 of the Criminal Code).

During searches of his residences and business premises, authorities seized more than $340,000, EUR 29,700, CHF 2,000, and UAH 87,400 – altogether worth over UAH 15 million at the National Bank of Ukraine's exchange rate. Given the evidence of illicit origin, the court placed the funds under arrest.

Tags: #arma #money #sbi #deputy

MORE ABOUT

14:55 30.09.2025
Ex-employees of Defense Ministry charged with causing UAH 2.4 bln in state losses – SBI

Ex-employees of Defense Ministry charged with causing UAH 2.4 bln in state losses – SBI

09:57 19.09.2025
Ex-commander, civilians ran soldier smuggling ring abroad – SBI

Ex-commander, civilians ran soldier smuggling ring abroad – SBI

14:08 17.09.2025
Forestry sector abuses exposed, causing over UAH 700 mln in losses – SBI

Forestry sector abuses exposed, causing over UAH 700 mln in losses – SBI

16:35 12.09.2025
SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

16:53 10.09.2025
SBI reports suspicions to heads of Russia’s FSB and Interior Ministry of crimes against participants in Revolution of Dignity

SBI reports suspicions to heads of Russia’s FSB and Interior Ministry of crimes against participants in Revolution of Dignity

10:18 03.09.2025
We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

11:11 29.08.2025
SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

18:50 27.08.2025
European Solidarity calls decision to partially lift travel ban on female local council members victory

European Solidarity calls decision to partially lift travel ban on female local council members victory

12:43 26.08.2025
Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency transfers more than $3.5 mln to Ukraine's armed aggression consequences elimination fund

Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency transfers more than $3.5 mln to Ukraine's armed aggression consequences elimination fund

11:28 26.08.2025
Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

HOT NEWS

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure suffers most massive blow since war began

LATEST

Poll: 83% of Ukrainians back NATO membership, only 53% trust its ability to defend against Russia

Ukrainians view Netherlands and Northern Europe most favorably; Poland ranks 14th, USA 16th – poll

French photojournalist Lallican killed in enemy drone strike near Druzhkivka

Nearly 100,000 museum items evacuated from Ukrainian frontline regions since early 2025 – official

Almost three-quarters of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory in war, 59% in military – poll

Yermak: 22 more Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Special Operations Forces strike two air defense facilities in Russia's Voronezh region

US shutdown does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine – ambassador

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

SBU collects evidence linking Parubiy murder suspect to Russian special services

AD
AD