Kallas calls extraordinary informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council over situation with ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Defence Policy, Kaja Kallas, has convened an extraordinary informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council due to the situation surrounding the future peace plan for Ukraine, which was prompted by a proposal from US President Donald Trump.

Kallas’ press service informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency that an informal meeting has been convened for November 26.

"The High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission is convening an informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on Wednesday, 26 November," the press service reported.