In order to stop this war, Ukrainians and Europeans must also agree to any plans – Kallas

European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas says any plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine needs to involve both Ukrainian and European sides.

She made the remarks in Brussels on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Kallas said that, among other issues related to Ukraine, ministers would discuss "the latest news." She did not specify what news she meant, but there is currently information circulating in the media about a "28-point peace plan" allegedly agreed between the United States and Russia.

"We will also discuss the latest news. As Europeans, we have always supported a lasting and just peace, and we welcome any efforts to achieve it. Of course, for any plan to work, Ukrainians and Europeans are needed, so this is quite understandable," the EU high representative said.

She stressed that "in this war there is one aggressor and one victim." "We have not heard any concessions from the Russian side. I mean, if Russia really wanted peace, it could have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire some time ago, while we are seeing the bombing of civilians again tonight," Kallas added.

The High Representative stated that ninety-three percent of the Russian targets were civilian infrastructure - schools, hospitals, apartment buildings - in order to "kill as many people and cause as much suffering as possible."

Kallas reiterated that "in order to end this war, it is necessary that the Ukrainians and the Europeans also agree to these plans." "Putin could have ended this war immediately if he had simply stopped bombing civilians and killing people, but we have not seen any concessions from the Russian side. We welcome all substantial efforts to end this war, but as we have said before, it must be fair and lasting. This also means that Ukrainians, as well as Europeans, agree with this," Kallas said.