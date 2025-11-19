Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has talked with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about recent acts of sabotage on the Polish railway.

"Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Poland at various levels and share all information. We agreed to create a Ukrainian-Polish group that will work to prevent similar situations from Russia in the future," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.