Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:58 19.11.2025

Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has talked with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about recent acts of sabotage on the Polish railway.

"Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Poland at various levels and share all information. We agreed to create a Ukrainian-Polish group that will work to prevent similar situations from Russia in the future," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Tags: #tusk #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:39 19.11.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

21:06 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

19:34 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

16:59 18.11.2025
Ukrainian citizens detained for reailway sabotage in Poland – PM Tusk

Ukrainian citizens detained for reailway sabotage in Poland – PM Tusk

11:12 18.11.2025
Witkoff to leave for Turkey to meet with Zelenskyy on Wed – media

Witkoff to leave for Turkey to meet with Zelenskyy on Wed – media

10:04 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

19:29 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

16:58 17.11.2025
Macron and Zelenskyy visit HQ of ‘multinational force’ for Ukraine in Paris

Macron and Zelenskyy visit HQ of ‘multinational force’ for Ukraine in Paris

16:42 17.11.2025
Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

15:26 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

HOT NEWS

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Rada dismissed Justice Minister Haluschenko

Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

LATEST

UN to expand support for agricultural land demining, irrigation and seed development in Ukraine

Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

Svyrydenko discusses with IMF mission new Extended Fund Facility for 2026-2029

UNSC, OSCE PA to meet on Thurs following Russia's killing of civilians in Ternopil - Sybiha

Norway to allocate $3 mln to Food from Ukraine, $9 mln for those affected by war in Ukraine

Austria allocates EUR 2 mln for Food from Ukraine initiative

Delegation from Syria arrives in Kyiv for Intl Food Security Summit – Sybiha

Food security depends on development of national production, intl trade – Kachka

Rada enters consultation mode – Stefanchuk

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

AD
AD