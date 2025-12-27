Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

According to intelligence data, Russia has already set the task to ensure that Ukrainians who are in the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories, have the opportunity to vote in order to not recognize the elections, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy told reporters, "This morning, I received an intelligence report from Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service. Russia has already ordered that everything be done to ensure that Ukrainians on Russian territory and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories have the opportunity to vote."