14:10 27.12.2025

Zelenskyy: If USA or Europe are on Russia's side, it means continuation of war

Russia is demonstrating a desire to continue the war, and if the whole world is on Ukraine's side, then together we will be able to stop Putin, if someone, the US or Europe, is on Russia's side, it means that the war will continue, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In this war—Russia's war against Ukraine—we want peace. Russia, however, is demonstrating a desire to continue the war. If the whole world—Europe and America—is on our side, we can stop Putin together. We will all want the same thing: an end to the war and a sustainable peace that is safe for the whole world," Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday.

"If the US or Europe is on Russia’s side, the war will continue. There are no more options here," the president added.

According to Zelenskyy, there are two options: ending the war as soon as possible or continuing it. Zelenskyy explained that the latter is "a risk for all countries in the world because Russia will not stop despite any agreements. No matter how eloquent their messages are, they will not stop in Ukraine."

