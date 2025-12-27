Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:46 27.12.2025

Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections

1 min read
Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

There are compromises in the peace plan and other documents, there will be a dialogue with society on how to resolve these issues, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"If we have things that cause a lot of questions, there is dissatisfaction from society. We will talk about it with society and think about how to resolve certain issues. There will be a dialogue with society, I believe that it already exists, I am open to it," Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

15:47 27.12.2025
Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

15:38 27.12.2025
Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

15:13 27.12.2025
China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

14:57 27.12.2025
Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

14:23 27.12.2025
Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

14:10 27.12.2025
Zelenskyy: If USA or Europe are on Russia's side, it means continuation of war

Zelenskyy: If USA or Europe are on Russia's side, it means continuation of war

13:55 27.12.2025
Meeting with Trump will be public – Zelenskyy

Meeting with Trump will be public – Zelenskyy

13:49 27.12.2025
Russia to push Ukrainians to vote in Russia, occupied territories to undermine election recognition – Zelenskyy citing intelligence

Russia to push Ukrainians to vote in Russia, occupied territories to undermine election recognition – Zelenskyy citing intelligence

13:15 27.12.2025
Zelenskyy on his way to Trump in USA will stop in Canada to talk with Carney, European leaders

Zelenskyy on his way to Trump in USA will stop in Canada to talk with Carney, European leaders

12:46 27.12.2025
Trump administration confirms US President's meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday

Trump administration confirms US President's meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday

HOT NEWS

Russia uses drones to attack Naftogaz' gas production facility, one of its thermal power plants – Koretsky

China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

Zelenskyy: If USA or Europe are on Russia's side, it means continuation of war

LATEST

Trump plans to talk with Putin – media

Elderly woman killed in Russian drone attack in Stanyslav, Kherson region - prosecutor's office

Russia uses drones to attack Naftogaz' gas production facility, one of its thermal power plants – Koretsky

Volunteer Sternenko calls for lifting the ban on interceptor drones in big cities

71-year-old man killed in Kyiv, his wife is in serious condition in hospital, 32 people injured – police

Ukrainian Red Cross Society works to eliminate consequences of Russian air strikes in Kharkiv, Uman

Criminal group of MPs exposed for accepting illegal benefits in exchange for votes – NABU

USA offers Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years – Zelenskyy

One person died in Kyiv due to enemy attack – Klymenko

Commander of Russian Volunteer Corps Kapustin killed

AD
AD