Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

There are compromises in the peace plan and other documents, there will be a dialogue with society on how to resolve these issues, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"If we have things that cause a lot of questions, there is dissatisfaction from society. We will talk about it with society and think about how to resolve certain issues. There will be a dialogue with society, I believe that it already exists, I am open to it," Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday.