Naftogaz, ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. agree to cooperate on deliveries of U.S. LNG to Ukraine

Naftogaz Group and the Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at diversifying routes for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Serhiy Koretsky said.

"On the sidelines of P-TEC, we signed a memorandum with the Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. The agreement concerns future regular deliveries of U.S. gas to Ukraine via Greek LNG terminals and the Vertical Corridor," Koretsky wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The long-term partnership runs through 2050 and will enable the phased implementation of new strategic projects.

He listed among them ensuring stable long-term LNG supplies for Ukraine, integrating Ukrainian infrastructure into LNG logistics routes in Europe, and creating a resilient system for the supply and storage of U.S. LNG.

"We are laying a new foundation for transatlantic cooperation with our partners. This is another step toward Ukraine's long-term energy stability and new opportunities," the Naftogaz chief added.

As reported, that same day at P-TEC, Naftogaz Group agreed with Poland's ORLEN and U.S. partners on new deliveries of U.S. LNG to Ukraine totaling at least 300 million cubic meters to help ensure a stable heating season.

As of October 1, Ukraine had already received 400 million cubic meters of U.S. LNG.