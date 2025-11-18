Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:21 18.11.2025

Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 16 Siemens MRI machines with EU funds

1 min read

The state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine (MPU) has purchased 16 MRI machines with 1.5 Tesla magnetic field strength using EU funds under the Ukraine Facility.

According to the MPU website, the purchase cost amounted to UAH 555.4 million.

The MRI systems – Magnetom Altea – are manufactured by the German company Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Under the terms of the agreement, the specified equipment must be delivered by August 2026.

As previously reported, in 2023-2024, the MPU purchased 27 MRI machines with 1.5 Tesla strength, of which 23 have already been delivered to the regions. Additionally, in 2023, the MPU procured six 3 Tesla MRI machines, all of which are already in regional healthcare facilities.

Tags: #purchase #mpu #equipment

