Khorol Mechanical Plant to assemble equipment for food industry in Türkiye

Khorol Mechanical Plant (Ukraine) has begun the process of localizing production in Türkiye, the information and analytical agency APK-Inform reported, citing information from the director of the technical department of Khorol Mechanical Plant, Valentyn Surmach.

"Considering the successful experience of jointly implementing complex projects, the main partner for the localization process has been chosen as Izvik Makina Muhendislik Ic Ve Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi," he said at the international AgroFood Summit-2025 (Mersin, Turkey).

According to him, the localization stages include large-scale assembly, equipping products with electric motors and motor-reducers from Turkish manufacturers, and the step-by-step organization of component and part production in Türkiye, including on the basis of outsourcing (by mutual agreement).

The plant guarantees the equipment produced during the localization process, as well as the technical parameters of technological lines based on the plant’s equipment, which Izvik Makina offers to clients.

Khorol Mechanical Plant is a Ukrainian enterprise specializing in equipment for grain storage and cleaning; production of animal feed, cereals, flour, oil, and seeds; aspiration systems; mechanical grain transportation; and the production of fuel pellets, briquettes, and more.