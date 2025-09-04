Interfax-Ukraine
11:39 04.09.2025

Defense Ministry approves new air and ground equipment in August

Defense Ministry approves new air and ground equipment in August
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine admitted 80 new models of weapons and military equipment (WME) to service in the Defense Forces during August, 78% of which are domestically produced, the Main Department for Lifecycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment of the department reported.

"The list of domestic WME models admitted to service last month includes mostly unmanned aviation systems, ammunition, automotive equipment, and ground robotic systems. Also among the new products are models of electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, logistics equipment, engineering equipment, air force equipment, communications equipment, and small arms," ​​the Defense Ministry website said.

