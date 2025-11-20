Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 20.11.2025

Inzhur receives permission from AMCU to purchase Sky Park shopping center from Dragon Capital for $36 mln

2 min read

The Inzhur REIT fund will purchase the Sky Park shopping center in Vinnytsia from Dragon Capital for $36 million (UAH 1.5 billion), the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) issued the corresponding permission on Thursday, the Inzhur press service reported.

According to a message on the committee's website, Inzhur Sky LLC has been granted permission to acquire control over Askor Company LLC.

"First, Inzhur is buying the shopping mall for $36 million: this is a record for us, and before the launch of the Inzhur REIT fund, the community of Ukrainian retail investors could only dream of something like this. Second, this purchase is a unique precedent for Ukraine: never in the country’s history have large and profitable shopping malls been owned by more than 36,000 Ukrainians, many of whom invested as little as 10+ UAH. At Inzhur, we are confident that this event will truly change the rules of the game in the market," commented Andriy Zhurzhiy, founder and CEO of Inzhur.

The completion of the deal with Dragon Capital is expected at the beginning of December.

After acquiring the Sky Park shopping mall, it will become the 16th property in Inzhur REIT’s portfolio. Currently, the total assets of all Inzhur funds amount to UAH 4.84 billion, and the combined income of 40,000 investors is UAH 966.3 million.

As reported, Dragon Capital acquired Askor Company LLC, which manages the Sky Park shopping mall (total area — 30,000 sq m), in 2018.

19:21 18.11.2025
Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 16 Siemens MRI machines with EU funds

19:17 13.11.2025
Health Ministry, Sanofi pharma renegotiate MEAs for four innovative medicines procurement

19:06 15.08.2025
AMCU to consider case of Kyivstar acquiring control over Tabletki.ua service owner MTPK

20:36 16.07.2025
Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

10:00 13.05.2025
Two Ukrainians charged in Poland over arson of Warsaw mall allegedly ordered by Russian intelligence – media

19:44 07.05.2025
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

21:01 20.03.2025
Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

19:43 26.02.2025
Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

20:34 30.12.2024
Umerov, members of Rear Logistics Operator, Defense Procurement Agency outline priorities for 2025

14:40 25.12.2024
Poroshenko buys 300 'night' Mavic drones for Armed Forces

