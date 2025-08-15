AMCU to consider case of Kyivstar acquiring control over Tabletki.ua service owner MTPK

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) will examine the state of competition in the online medical search system market and review the case of concentration involving the acquisition of control over MTPK LLC, the owner of the Tabletki.ua service, by the largest mobile operator, Kyivstar.

According to the AMCU, the committee established that the participants in the concentration are the owners of the online search systems Helsi and Tabletki.ua based on the results of the analysis of the materials attached to the application for permission to purchase MTPK. These systems host information materials in the field of healthcare and pharmaceutical products.

The Committee noted that the combined shares of the concentration participants in one of the markets involved in the concentration may exceed 35%, therefore, "under certain conditions, the concentration may lead to monopolization or a significant restriction of competition in one of the markets involved in the concentration, which is the basis for its prohibition."

"As part of the consideration of the concentration case, the AMCU plans to conduct an in-depth study of the state of competition in the markets involved in the concentration," the AMCU reports.

According to the Kyivstar report, in August 2022 the company acquired a controlling stake in the digital healthcare platform Helsi, and in May 2025 increased its stake in Helsi from 69.99% to 97.99%.

Helsi's revenue for 2024 increased by 48% compared to 2023 - to $ 5.1 million.