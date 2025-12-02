Astarta CEO Ivanchyk buys additional 0.3% stake for $1 mln

Astarta CEO Viktor Ivanchyk purchased an additional 79,080 shares, equivalent to 0.31632% of the company's stock, on the Warsaw Stock Exchange between November 21 and 27 via Albacon Ventures Limited, paying an average price of PLN 46.44 per share.

According to exchange disclosures, he began buying shares on November 21 at an average price of PLN 44.86, continued increasing his bid each day, and by November 27 was buying at an average of PLN 47.34, with the maximum price reaching PLN 47.90 per share.

In total, the CEO paid PLN 3.67 million for the shares, just over $1 million at the current exchange rate.

Following the transactions, Ivanchyk now owns 10.75769 million Astarta shares, or 43.03% of the total.

The last time Ivanchyk increased his stake was on September 15, when he purchased 244,679 shares (0.9787% of the total) off-market at PLN 55.50 per share, significantly above the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) trading price at the time.

As of this Tuesday, Astarta shares traded at PLN 47.60, giving the company a market capitalization of PLN 1.193 billion, or about $326.7 million.

According to the latest report, as of the end of September this year, the Ivanchyk family collectively held 43.21% of Astarta's shares, up from 42.23% midyear, 41.48% at the start of the year, and 41.28% at the end of September last year. Fairfax Financial Holdings has consistently remained a major shareholder with 29.91%, while 2.1184% of shares are held by the company itself after buybacks. As of May, minority shareholders included Kopernik Global Investors with 2.64% and Heptagon Capital with 1.8%.

Astarta is a vertically integrated agricultural and industrial holding operating in eight regions of Ukraine and is the country's largest sugar producer. Its assets include six sugar plants, farming operations with a land bank of 220,000 hectares, dairy farms with 22,000 head of cattle, an oil extraction plant in Hlobyne (Poltava region), seven grain elevators, and a biogas complex.