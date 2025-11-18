Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:52 18.11.2025

Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged

2 min read
Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko informed ambassadors of EU member states about the government's steps to clean up and strengthen anti-corruption practices in the energy sector.

"We briefed ambassadors of EU member states on new government steps aimed at cleaning up and increasing the effectiveness of anti-corruption policy in the energy sector. I'm grateful for the constructive discussion. We reviewed the situation in the energy sector and the importance of maintaining public and partner trust," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

She said the government's actions are aimed at full cooperation and joint work with anti-corruption institutions to ensure transparency within the executive branch.

"European diplomats responded positively to these steps. We urged partners to join the process and submit candidate proposals, first for the supervisory board of Energoatom. The next stage will be auditing and updating supervisory boards of state-owned companies in the energy sector. We will also consider involving international auditors. This is not a targeted measure but a comprehensive effort to renew management across the entire system — Naftogaz, Ukrhydroenergo, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, Centrenergo, and Ukrenergo," Svyrydenko wrote.

She emphasized that combating corruption is critical to national security and essential for Ukraine's EU accession path.

As reported, on November 17 the Cabinet of Ministers approved an action plan to renew the supervisory boards and executive bodies of state-owned companies in the fuel and energy sector.

Tags: #corruption #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

17:30 18.11.2025
Chernyshov about pseudonym Che Guevara: my last name is Chernyshov, I do not have split personality, call myself anything else

Chernyshov about pseudonym Che Guevara: my last name is Chernyshov, I do not have split personality, call myself anything else

13:48 18.11.2025
Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

17:53 17.11.2025
Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

17:33 17.11.2025
Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

14:35 15.11.2025
Anti-corruption protest on Kyiv's Maidan gather less than 30 participants

Anti-corruption protest on Kyiv's Maidan gather less than 30 participants

12:57 14.11.2025
President expects PM to nominate Ministers of Energy, Justice

President expects PM to nominate Ministers of Energy, Justice

10:42 14.11.2025
Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

09:36 14.11.2025
Svyrydenko calls on Europe to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

Svyrydenko calls on Europe to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

17:42 12.11.2025
Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

16:45 12.11.2025
Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

LATEST

Ukraine's flax gross harvest expected to hit record 66,000 tonnes in 2025/26 season – analysts

Forestry enterprise Forests of Ukraine sells 100% of timber offered at forward auctions for H1 2026

State banks Sense, Ukrexim direct profits to capitalization without paying dividends to budget – ministry

Energoatom to restore and boost Khmelnytsky NPP-2 capacity to 1,040 mw after turbine repairs

Winter rye sowing areas for 2026 harvest smaller than last year's – Ministry of Economy

NABU asks NBU, Rada to introduce new oversight rules for cash FX currency brought into Ukraine

First official Peugeot, Citroёn and Opel dealers start working in Zhytomyr

Bolt seeks to increase number of female drivers to 50%, currently less than 10% - Bolt General Manager in Ukraine

Ukrnafta starts selling winter diesel fuel

Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

AD
AD