Shmyhal holds meeting with command of 113th Territorial Defense Brigade on situation in Vovchansk area

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the command post of the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, which holds positions in Vovchansk area.

"I heard reports from the command on the current situation, the state of defensive positions, personnel support, and the results of combat missions. Particular attention was paid to the provision of surveillance and communications equipment, drones, as well as rotations, logistics, and medical support," Shmyhal wrote following the visit.

He noted that those responsible would be given operational tasks and thanked the service members for their high level of training and true heroism displayed in the defense of Vovchansk.