Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:23 12.11.2025

Shmyhal holds meeting with command of 113th Territorial Defense Brigade on situation in Vovchansk area

1 min read
Shmyhal holds meeting with command of 113th Territorial Defense Brigade on situation in Vovchansk area
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the command post of the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, which holds positions in Vovchansk area.

"I heard reports from the command on the current situation, the state of defensive positions, personnel support, and the results of combat missions. Particular attention was paid to the provision of surveillance and communications equipment, drones, as well as rotations, logistics, and medical support," Shmyhal wrote following the visit.

He noted that those responsible would be given operational tasks and thanked the service members for their high level of training and true heroism displayed in the defense of Vovchansk.

Tags: #shmyhal #vovchansk

MORE ABOUT

16:46 12.11.2025
Air defense centers similar to Kharkiv one to be created in three more regions: Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia

Air defense centers similar to Kharkiv one to be created in three more regions: Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia

12:28 12.11.2025
Shmyhal visits Kharkiv region, meets soldiers defending Vovchansk

Shmyhal visits Kharkiv region, meets soldiers defending Vovchansk

18:40 07.11.2025
Bills on transferring army to contract form to be introduced next year – Shmyhal

Bills on transferring army to contract form to be introduced next year – Shmyhal

16:49 07.11.2025
Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

21:06 05.11.2025
Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

18:37 27.10.2025
Ukraine expects 14th aid package from Croatia soon, 15th by year end – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects 14th aid package from Croatia soon, 15th by year end – Shmyhal

18:32 27.10.2025
Ukrainian, Croatian Defense Ministers agree to establish joint production chains, cooperate in defense industries

Ukrainian, Croatian Defense Ministers agree to establish joint production chains, cooperate in defense industries

18:17 21.10.2025
Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers discuss arms transfer, participation in defense initiatives

Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers discuss arms transfer, participation in defense initiatives

15:29 17.10.2025
Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

20:24 16.10.2025
Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Luxembourg

Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Luxembourg

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Russians try to take advantage of thick fog and break through to Kostiantynivka, but AFU thwart enemy's plans

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

LATEST

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio

Interagency national underwater mine clearance group to be created in Ukraine

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

AD
AD