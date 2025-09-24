Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:11 24.09.2025

Water, wastewater utility sites in Chortkiv shift to RES sources thanks to donor aid of EUR 515,000

3 min read
Water, wastewater utility sites in Chortkiv shift to RES sources thanks to donor aid of EUR 515,000
Photo: NEFCO

Three solar power plants with a total capacity of 340 kW, built for the city water supply and sewage systems of the Chortkiv Production Department of Water Supply and Sewerage Services, were officially put into operation on September 23 in Chortkiv (Ternopil region), the press service of the NEFCO corporation (Nordic Environment Finance Corporation), with whose support the project was implemented, reported.

The implementation of this demonstration project marks a significant step in supporting the country’s energy resilience. The Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) has provided EUR 460,000 in grant funding, with Sweden providing EUR 54,960 in technical assistance. The city of Chortkiv contributed EUR 33,846 in co-financing. The Egis team in Ukraine acted as a technical advisor and consultant.

The project's goal is to produce "green" electricity for the water utility, which ensures the uninterrupted operation of pumping stations and treatment facilities. The total capacity of the stations is 340 kW, which allows to provide about 20% of the facilities' electricity needs and guarantee the reliability of water supply, the press release states.

“Chortkiv has demonstrated that implementing projects like this is possible with support from international finance institutions and donors even under the difficult conditions of war. This approach offers hope that Ukraine’s long-term recovery will go beyond simply rebuilding what was destroyed and pave the way for a more sustainable, energy-independent and environmentally secure future. This initiative also sets an example for other cities on how to build modern infrastructure with an emphasis on a green transition and energy efficiency,” says Volodymyr Shmatko, Mayor of Chortkiv.

According to the press release, solar power plants ensure uninterrupted water supply for over 15,000 consumers. The use of renewable energy allows pumping stations and treatment plants to operate continuously, reducing dependence on centralized electricity sources and increasing the energy sustainability of the community. It is planned to apply an "active consumer" tariff, which potentially allows the Chortkiv Production Department of Water Supply and Sewerage Services to transfer excess electricity to the national grid, increasing energy efficiency and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. It is expected that replacing part of the electricity supplied from the grid with solar energy will reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 300 tonnes per year and save the city budget about EUR 70,000 annually.

“Solar power has many advantages over other energy sources, even renewable ones,” explains Jyrki Rautamäki, Senior Consultant at Nefco. “Solar power plants are economical and have a relatively short construction time. They are also much safer to operate than fuel generators, as well as producing no noise, requiring less maintenance and offering more reliable operation than mechanical systems, which are prone to breakdowns. Additionally, photovoltaic panels are durable and long-lasting.”

The Egis team supported the project at all stages — from planning and tender procedures to technical supervision of construction and commissioning of the facilities.

Tags: #nefco

MORE ABOUT

16:46 17.03.2025
NEFCO working on project of school with near-zero energy consumption

NEFCO working on project of school with near-zero energy consumption

10:42 14.03.2025
Some 30 projects within NEFCO Green Recovery Program for Ukraine completed

Some 30 projects within NEFCO Green Recovery Program for Ukraine completed

10:05 14.03.2025
Nefco’s new Green Recovery Programme for Ukraine will focus on social and engineering infrastructure

Nefco’s new Green Recovery Programme for Ukraine will focus on social and engineering infrastructure

21:27 12.09.2024
Denmark invests EUR 7.2 mln in restoration of water supply infrastructure in Mykolaiv

Denmark invests EUR 7.2 mln in restoration of water supply infrastructure in Mykolaiv

18:42 21.08.2024
Finland, through NEFCO, allocates EUR5 mln for building low-energy school near Kyiv

Finland, through NEFCO, allocates EUR5 mln for building low-energy school near Kyiv

19:45 31.05.2024
Dormitary for IDPs in Chortkiv reconstructed with support of EU, NEFCO for EUR 1.96 mln

Dormitary for IDPs in Chortkiv reconstructed with support of EU, NEFCO for EUR 1.96 mln

11:34 29.01.2024
Housing for 1,800 IDPs to be built in four communities with Nefco’s assistance

Housing for 1,800 IDPs to be built in four communities with Nefco’s assistance

17:55 30.11.2023
“Nefco implements Green Recovery Programme for Ukraine, our projects comply with ESG principles," Yuliia Shevchuk, Chief Investment Advisor at Nefco

“Nefco implements Green Recovery Programme for Ukraine, our projects comply with ESG principles," Yuliia Shevchuk, Chief Investment Advisor at Nefco

HOT NEWS

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

LATEST

Almost UAH 35 bln of loans issued to 20,000 families during period of eHouse program – Svyrydenko

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill maintains 17% increase in production in 8 months

Confectionery industry revives purchases of canned milk in Sept 2025

Epicenter Group plans to boost solar power capacity in Ukraine to 108 MW by 2030

Ukrainian govt delays secondary legislation to enforce debt repayment on balancing power market – Rada energy committee chair

Ukrainian govt submits bill on FDI screening to Parliament

European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

Ukrnafta developing over 400 MW of generation projects, raises EUR 400 mln in external financing – executive

DTEK, American Fluence to build Poland's BESS with capacity of 133 MW

AD
AD