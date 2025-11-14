Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:16 14.11.2025

Ukrainian soldiers successfully use ‘long Neptunes’ against targets in Russia – Zelenskyy

In Ukraine, Patriots and several other systems were activated, neutralizing 14 Russian missiles, and Ukrainian soldiers successfully used "long Neptunes" against specific targets on Russian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

On his Telegram channel, he noted that he had heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief and the Commander of the Air Force.

“First, our Patriots, along with some other systems, worked effectively, and 14 Russian missiles were neutralized overnight. Among them were two aeroballistic missiles and six ballistic missiles. And we will continue strengthening this component of our air defense – with systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles,” Zelenskyy said.

The second point the head of state wrote was an instruction to diplomats to inform partners as much as possible about Russian attacks, the nature of these attacks, and the chosen targets. “Russia continues its terror against Ukrainian cities, specifically against civilian infrastructure – and the key targets for Russia last night were residential areas in Kyiv and energy facilities,” he explained.

“Third, overnight our warriors successfully used ‘Long Neptunes’ against designated targets on Russian territory – and this is our entirely just response to Russia’s ongoing terror. Ukrainian missiles are delivering increasingly significant and precise results virtually every month,” the president said.

