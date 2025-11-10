Interfax-Ukraine
In Kyiv, with GUR participation, ‘Wars in Labyrinths: History of Special Services in 1919-1945’ monograph presented

A five-volume monograph, "Wars in the Labyrinths: A History of the Special Services 1919-1945," by Ihor Lander was presented in Kyiv. Employees of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) participated in the presentation, Folio Publishing House Director Oleksandr Krasovytsky announced on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"My many years of experience as a publisher tell me that whenever a major study appears that covers a specific topic, it usually needs to be translated from English ... And for the first time in 35 years of managing a publishing house, I've encountered such a fundamental work that truly covers the topic of the history of the secret services for Ukrainian readers," Krasovytsky emphasized.

image

Most of the materials presented in the monograph are being made public for the first time. The publication contains previously unknown archival documents from many countries and is illustrated with unique photographs. According to the author, although the book focuses on intelligence agencies around the world, his collection also addresses many challenges facing Ukraine.

"Our leadership knew some of the details and can provide even more adequate answers to many questions. However, who will be interested in this book? It will be of interest to those interested in history, including 20th-century history ... The book analyzes political, military, historical, and technological processes. And it shows how and why everything happened the way it did," Lander notes.

As former Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Illia Pavlenko, noted, the monograph provides a comprehensive understanding of the activities of various intelligence agencies.

"I must say that these five books provide an opportunity to gain a full understanding of the activities of various intelligence agencies, the opportunity to study history, and to examine individuals through the events presented through the prism of intelligence agency activities," he noted.

It is noted that Ihor Iosyfovych Lander is the author of more than 20 monographs and textbooks on the history of special services, published in three countries.

