Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all the largest state-owned enterprises (SOEs), in particular in the energy sector and the defense industry, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The government instructed to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all the largest state-owned enterprises, in particular in the energy sector and the defense industry. Particular attention is paid to the transparency of procurement and financial control," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Thursday.

According to her, the supervisory boards of Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrhydroenergo and state-owned banks must, within their powers, analyze the activities of the companies' executive bodies.

"In case of violations, take additional measures to strengthen control and inform the government. As well as ensure an appropriate and immediate response to reports from law enforcement agencies regarding violations against officials of these joint-stock companies," she said.

In addition, in parallel, the State Audit Service will conduct state financial control of large state-sector enterprises, in particular regarding the effective use of budget funds and the reliability of financial reporting.

As reported, on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers decided that the assessment of the activities of the supervisory board of companies with a state share of over 50% for the period of martial law is carried out by the management entity or general meetings.