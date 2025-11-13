Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 13.11.2025

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all the largest state-owned enterprises (SOEs), in particular in the energy sector and the defense industry, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The government instructed to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all the largest state-owned enterprises, in particular in the energy sector and the defense industry. Particular attention is paid to the transparency of procurement and financial control," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Thursday.

According to her, the supervisory boards of Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrhydroenergo and state-owned banks must, within their powers, analyze the activities of the companies' executive bodies.

"In case of violations, take additional measures to strengthen control and inform the government. As well as ensure an appropriate and immediate response to reports from law enforcement agencies regarding violations against officials of these joint-stock companies," she said.

In addition, in parallel, the State Audit Service will conduct state financial control of large state-sector enterprises, in particular regarding the effective use of budget funds and the reliability of financial reporting.

As reported, on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers decided that the assessment of the activities of the supervisory board of companies with a state share of over 50% for the period of martial law is carried out by the management entity or general meetings.

Tags: #soe #inspections #govt

MORE ABOUT

18:37 12.11.2025
Poroshenko calls for resignation of govt, formation of new coalition in Rada

Poroshenko calls for resignation of govt, formation of new coalition in Rada

18:42 22.09.2025
Govt transfers 25% of state share of National Depository from National Securities Commission to NBU

Govt transfers 25% of state share of National Depository from National Securities Commission to NBU

19:55 26.08.2025
Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

19:52 20.08.2025
Cabinet expands list of free medicines, medical products purchased by state – Svyrydenko

Cabinet expands list of free medicines, medical products purchased by state – Svyrydenko

17:30 18.08.2025
Corporatization of Forests of Ukraine provides for change of form of ownership of SOE to JSC – company

Corporatization of Forests of Ukraine provides for change of form of ownership of SOE to JSC – company

16:14 13.08.2025
Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 30 armored evacuation vehicles for military medics with funds from UNITED24

Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 30 armored evacuation vehicles for military medics with funds from UNITED24

14:18 12.08.2025
No businesses in Ukraine granted permission for parallel import of medicines – Medical Procurement of Ukraine

No businesses in Ukraine granted permission for parallel import of medicines – Medical Procurement of Ukraine

20:41 27.05.2025
Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

18:15 12.05.2025
Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

20:44 30.04.2025
Shmyhal instructs to consider accelerated approaches to restoring heat supply infrastructure

Shmyhal instructs to consider accelerated approaches to restoring heat supply infrastructure

HOT NEWS

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

Zelenskyy to hold meeting on Friday dedicated to defense of Zaporizhia

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

LATEST

Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to put him on list of civilian prisoners

Bail paid for two 'back office' employees in Mindich tapes case – Transparency Intl

Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

Occupiers suffer significant losses in Pokrovsk, actions in Ocheretyne axis distract their forces – Syrsky

Sybiha discusses the use of frozen Russian assets with his British counterpart in London: We need this decision until year end

Traitors, targeting Russian missiles at energy facilities in Sumy and Poltava regions, receive 15- and 13-year prison sentences – SBU

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

Health Ministry, Sanofi pharma renegotiate MEAs for four innovative medicines procurement

Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

AD
AD