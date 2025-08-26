Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:55 26.08.2025

Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

1 min read
Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms


Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka discussed with Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos and Head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko the implementation of the Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms.

"The main topic of the conversation was the implementation of the Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms - one of the key documents for further transformations in the sphere of the rule of law and within the framework of Ukraine's path to the EU," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a statement.

It is noted that the document envisages transformations in the fight against corruption in the following areas: strategic and institutional frameworks of anti-corruption policy; prevention of corruption; prosecution of corruption; audits of the activities of specialized anti-corruption bodies; anti-corruption mainstreaming.

The parties also discussed recently adopted legislative changes aimed at strengthening the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #govt

