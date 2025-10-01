Rada Education Committee proposes UAH 28 bln boost to Ministry of Education in 2026 draft budget

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation proposes increasing the Ministry of Education and Science's funding by UAH 28 billion in Ukraine's 2026 draft state budget.

After reviewing the draft state budget for 2026 (draft law No. 14000), the Committee found that the budget funding for education and science does not align with legislative norms.

In this regard, the Budget Committee recommends increasing the Ministry of Education and Science's funding by UAH 28 billion: UAH 8 billion for training personnel at higher education institutions and ensuring the activities of their practice bases; UAH 532 million for training personnel at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv; UAH 1.6 billion for training personnel at institutions of professional pre-higher education; UAH 14 billion for educational subventions from the state budget to local budgets; UAH 1 billion for a subvention to provide state support to persons with special educational needs; UAH 1.2 billion for a subvention from the state budget to local budgets to provide meals to secondary education students; UAH 496 million to create Centers of Professional Excellence; and UAH 35 million to ensure the activities of the Fund of the President of Ukraine for the Support of Education, Science, and Sports.

In addition, it is proposed to increase funding for the National Academy of Sciences and industry academies by UAH 2.4 billion.