Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
14:29 06.10.2025

Poll shows Ukrainians' view of national education improving

3 min read
Poll shows Ukrainians' view of national education improving

More than half of Ukrainians (54.2%) assessed the state of readiness of educational institutions of all levels for the 2025/2026 academic year as completely or rather positively, 28% assessed it as rather or completely negatively, while last year only 44.5% of citizens gave positive assessments.

This is stated in the results of a survey conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine on September 12-20, which were presented at a press conference on the topic "Ukrainian Education on the Scales of Public Opinion: Hopes and Doubts" at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

At the same time, significantly more teachers (71.3%) believe that educational institutions are generally well prepared for the academic year, while 18.1% disagree with this.

Some 45.6% of respondents positively assess the results of students' education during a full-scale war, 40.1% - rather or completely negatively. In the previous two years, the share of those who were inclined to negative assessments of the results of education during the war significantly outweighed the share of those who held the opposite opinion.

At the same time, only 18.6% of respondents believe that the modern Ukrainian education system provides high quality education. 47.4% of respondents assess the quality of Ukrainian education as average and 20.8% as low.

It is noted that Ukrainian society is generally favorable to educational reforms, but the level of awareness about them remains low. 62.5% of respondents generally support the reform, but this indicator is the lowest since 2020. 9.9% disagree with the need for reforms. At the same time, less than 27% of respondents consider themselves sufficiently informed about the reforms that are planned and implemented today in the field of education, more than 56% do not think so. 35.1% of respondents assess the progress of education reform positively, 27% - negatively.

In 2025, for the first time, the share of supporters of the introduction of 12-year schooling (35.5%) almost equaled the share of its opponents (37.2%), because for a long time it remained an extremely unpopular decision.

Some 27.3% of respondents completely or rather agreed that, thanks to the measures taken by the state, this year has become a year without corruption during enrollment in higher education institutions, and 37.7% rather or not at all agreed with this. This distribution of opinions on corruption in education has remained stable for at least the last ten years.

Public opinion remains unformed regarding measures aimed at those who try to obtain a deferral from mobilization by enrolling in higher education institutions (bachelor's, master's, postgraduate studies): about 15% of respondents consider these measures insufficient, about 30% - sufficient, over 26% - excessive. Currently, the share of respondents who completely and rather trust the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (41.4%) only slightly outweighs the share of those who rather and not at all trust it (37.1%). However, among teaching staff, the positive balance of trust in the ministry is much more pronounced: 59.7% versus 28.7%. At the same time, only 25.5% of respondents trust the head of the ministry, Oksen Lisovyi, to one degree or another, while 28.8% do not trust it. Among educators, the picture is more positive: 46% versus 32.2%.

Tags: #sociology #education #conference

MORE ABOUT

12:12 06.10.2025
More than half of Ukrainians say opposition faces systemic targeting – KIIS survey

More than half of Ukrainians say opposition faces systemic targeting – KIIS survey

13:56 02.10.2025
Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

19:20 01.10.2025
Rada Education Committee proposes UAH 28 bln boost to Ministry of Education in 2026 draft budget

Rada Education Committee proposes UAH 28 bln boost to Ministry of Education in 2026 draft budget

12:45 17.09.2025
Ukraine's investment professionals create national lobbying association

Ukraine's investment professionals create national lobbying association

11:02 17.09.2025
Investment support experts, lawyers unite in National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine to promote investments, protect business interests

Investment support experts, lawyers unite in National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine to promote investments, protect business interests

09:56 17.09.2025
Denmark to host second Ukraine culture conference in Nov 2025

Denmark to host second Ukraine culture conference in Nov 2025

09:49 17.09.2025
Simplified procedure for connecting electrical installations to grids should be extended to 2026 – ASTU study

Simplified procedure for connecting electrical installations to grids should be extended to 2026 – ASTU study

18:07 10.09.2025
Ukrainians have the most positive perception of EU countries and the UK, and the most negative perception of China and Hungary, according to a study by Active Group and Experts Club

Ukrainians have the most positive perception of EU countries and the UK, and the most negative perception of China and Hungary, according to a study by Active Group and Experts Club

17:54 05.09.2025
Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

16:31 05.09.2025
Teachers claim their rights violated by recent initiatives from Education Ministry

Teachers claim their rights violated by recent initiatives from Education Ministry

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Wife of lawyer Globa asks law enforcement authorities to intervene in her conflict with her ex-husband

In Interfax-Ukraine press center discussed risks to reconstruction, investment climate, and defense capabilities

Experts call for society’s militarization, renewal of state's security architecture

Online education may be the key to developing schools during wartime - founder of Churiumov Lyceum

Problems and prospects for rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region were discussed in Kyiv

Switzerland does not stop humanitarian aid to Ukraine despite worldwide drop

Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Humanitarian organizations draw attention to protection of rescue workers through duty of care

Some 9,300 objects need restoration in Kyiv region - Kyiv regional administration official

More Americans believe USA should do more to help Ukraine – analysts

AD
AD