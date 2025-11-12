Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

Photo: t.me/KyivCityOfficial

On the sidelines of Kyiv Investment Forum in Berlin, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko held a meeting with Managing Director of the EBRD Sustainable Infrastructure Group Harry Boyd-Carpenter and the Associate Director, Senior Banker of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group Denys Gaiovy, with whom they discussed further cooperation and implementation of the projects that have been launched.

"In particular, in Kyiv, with the support of the EBRD, we are modernizing the transport infrastructure and increasing energy efficiency. Currently, we are implementing an investment project to modernize the capital's district heating system. Kyiv and the EBRD are also actively negotiating the implementation of Kyiv Metro project, aimed at improving the capital's public transport infrastructure. We are talking about the purchase of new metro carriages, with financing of up to EUR 150 million. We hope for its successful implementation in 2026," he said in Telegram channel.

Klitschko stressed during a meeting in Berlin that Kyiv really needs help with generators and other power supplies this winter.

As reported, Kyiv Investment Forum, organized this year by the city halls of the two capitals, opened in Berlin, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko said.