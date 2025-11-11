Interfax-Ukraine
12:32 11.11.2025

General Staff: Saratov oil refinery, marine oil terminal in Feodosia, several facilities in Donetsk region's military-industrial complex damaged

General Staff: Saratov oil refinery, marine oil terminal in Feodosia, several facilities in Donetsk region's military-industrial complex damaged
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday morning the destruction of several important enemy targets in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular the destruction of the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Feodosia Marine Oil Terminal.

"As part of the reduction of the Russian aggressor's military and economic potential, on the night of November 11, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Saratov region of the Russian Federation. The plant produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil, industrial sulfur, and others. It is used to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said in a Telegram post.

A series of explosions was recorded, followed by a massive fire in the target area. The attack details are being clarified.

"The Marine Oil Terminal JSC (Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, TOT) was also damaged – a key hub for the supply of fuel and lubricants by sea to the Crimean Peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine," the General Staff reported.

It was reported that hits were recorded on storage tanks at the facility. The extent of the damage is being determined.

Also, according to the Donetsk region air defense zone, a Russian intruder's warehouse in Donetsk and a concentration of personnel near Ocheretyne were hit. Attack UAVs reached the target areas. The results are being determined.

