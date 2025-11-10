Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:08 10.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Putin may try to attack another European country before ending war against Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Putin may try to attack another European country before ending war against Ukraine

Putin is capable of simultaneously trying to occupy Ukraine and attack another European country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Guardian published on Sunday.

According to the publication, "he argued that it is quite possible that Russia will open a second front against another European country before the war in Ukraine is over."

"I think so. He can do it. We must forget about the general European skepticism that Putin first wants to occupy Ukraine and then can go somewhere else. He can do both at the same time," Zelenskyy said.

