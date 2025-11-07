Tightening of EU visa rules for Russians not retroactive, exceptions made – European Commission

Photo: elements.envato.com

A decision by the European Commission (EC) to scrap multiple-entry visas for Russian citizens will not affect those already issued, and is effective from November 8 with some exceptions, EC spokesperson Markus Lammert said.

The decision is not retroactive and applies to new visas only, Lammert told a briefing in Brussels on Friday.

The decision does not ban visas as such for Russians, he said. Only multiple-entry visas are being abolished. Single-entry visa will continue to be issued, though with stricter monitoring, he said.

There will be exceptions from the general rule, he said. In particular, close relatives of Russian citizens who live in the EU will be able to get a one-year multiple-entry visa, he said. Transport workers will be able to get a nine-month visa, where justified.

Member states can also issue multiple-entry visas to people who are, from the standpoint of EU authorities, are impeccable, by which Brussels implies dissidents, independent journalists, rights campaigners and representatives from civil-society organizations, Lammert said.

This was an executive EC decision based on the Visa Code, he said, when asked by a journalist to explain the procedure. In this particular instance it means the EC acts upon agreement with member states. According to the standard procedure, members are formally notified the day after EC makes a decision. Because this decision was made on Thursday afternoon, members were notified on Friday, and the decision will come into force on the following day, November 8, the spokesman said.