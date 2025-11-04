Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:05 04.11.2025

Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

2 min read

The parties have 30 days to file an appeal against the verdict handed down to former Head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) Roman Nasirov, who was found guilty of making illegal decisions in favor of companies linked to former MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported.

"The parties have 30 days to file an appeal, and the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has a limited period to render its decision to prevent the avoidance of liability," NABU said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

The case began in 2015 with an investigation by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) into the embezzlement of funds in the gas sector.

"The court proceedings lasted almost eight years, partly due to the volume of case materials, but largely because of systematic attempts by the defense to delay consideration: absences of defense lawyers, motions for adjournment, formal statements, and even attempts to suspend the trial on the grounds of 'mobilization,'" the bureau said.

The HACC found Nasirov guilty under Part 2, Article 364 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (abuse of office) and sentenced him to six years in prison and a fine of UAH 17,000, along with a three-year ban on holding administrative positions.

At the same time, NABU noted that if the appeals are not reviewed by April 2026, the convicted official may be released from criminal liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Tags: #case #nasirov

MORE ABOUT

13:28 15.10.2025
HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

09:31 13.05.2025
Ex-head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Nasirov released on UAH 40 mln bail – media

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Nasirov released on UAH 40 mln bail – media

20:37 24.04.2025
HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

09:28 10.04.2025
Nasirov's draft to Ukraine’s Armed Forces canceled, investigation underway

Nasirov's draft to Ukraine’s Armed Forces canceled, investigation underway

19:29 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

18:07 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

17:35 31.01.2025
SBU opens case on disclosure of state secret during closed session of Verkhovna Rada

SBU opens case on disclosure of state secret during closed session of Verkhovna Rada

19:50 28.01.2025
Anti-Corruption Bureau confirms investigation against Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov for alleged abuse of power

Anti-Corruption Bureau confirms investigation against Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov for alleged abuse of power

19:28 20.09.2024
Prosecutors close criminal case against businessman Sokolovsky's company

Prosecutors close criminal case against businessman Sokolovsky's company

11:15 25.01.2024
SBU opens case on Il-76 downing in Russia’s Belogorod region

SBU opens case on Il-76 downing in Russia’s Belogorod region

HOT NEWS

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

LATEST

Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

European Solidarity calls on Rada, Cabinet to discuss European Commission's report, take it into account

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Rada passes first reading of bills on preferential regime for industrial investment

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

AD
AD