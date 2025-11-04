Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

The parties have 30 days to file an appeal against the verdict handed down to former Head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) Roman Nasirov, who was found guilty of making illegal decisions in favor of companies linked to former MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported.

"The parties have 30 days to file an appeal, and the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has a limited period to render its decision to prevent the avoidance of liability," NABU said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

The case began in 2015 with an investigation by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) into the embezzlement of funds in the gas sector.

"The court proceedings lasted almost eight years, partly due to the volume of case materials, but largely because of systematic attempts by the defense to delay consideration: absences of defense lawyers, motions for adjournment, formal statements, and even attempts to suspend the trial on the grounds of 'mobilization,'" the bureau said.

The HACC found Nasirov guilty under Part 2, Article 364 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (abuse of office) and sentenced him to six years in prison and a fine of UAH 17,000, along with a three-year ban on holding administrative positions.

At the same time, NABU noted that if the appeals are not reviewed by April 2026, the convicted official may be released from criminal liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.