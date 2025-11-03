Interfax-Ukraine
21:31 03.11.2025

Zelenskyy, his spouse meet with defense lawyers who lost their sight and undergoing rehabilitation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, met in Kyiv with visually impaired defenders undergoing rehabilitation and adaptation at the Trinity Hub spatial orientation and mobility training center.

According to the presidential website, the Head of State spoke with veterans with visual impairments and total vision loss who have completed training and rehabilitation at the center. Through the program, they have mastered daily living skills and spatial orientation, learned to use Braille, mobile phones, and computer technology.

“First of all, I want to thank all the fighters for what you have done. Without sparing your own lives, you defended our state. Of course, the war is still ongoing, but it will certainly end. And in order to prevent our country from being captured, a great number of brave people have fulfilled their duty and defended our sovereignty,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also expressed gratitude to the institution and everyone who returns Ukrainian defenders to a full life. Trinity Hub has reportedly become the first partner of the Ukrainian Ministry of Veterans Affairs in implementing a project to assist veterans who have completely or partially lost their sight.

