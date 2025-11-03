Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:47 03.11.2025

GUR fighters destroy more air defense facilities of Russian invaders in Crimea

On the night of November 1-2, 2025, specialists from the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked yet another expensive Russian air defense system facility in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"As a result of the strike on the enemy's S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile battalion command post, which was in a combat position, a Russian 92N6E multifunctional radar and the S-400 command post's autonomous power supply system equipment were destroyed," the intelligence said.

GUR specialists also successfully destroyed the AORL-1AS air surveillance radar and the P-18 Terek radar of the Russian occupation army.

Tags: #gur

12:36 01.11.2025
GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

18:07 27.10.2025
GUR eliminates invader Marzoev, son of Russian general involved in crimes against civilians in Kherson

09:10 08.10.2025
GUR publishes info about cultural treasures stolen by Russia

17:00 07.10.2025
Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

10:03 07.10.2025
GUR receives 18 unmanned systems from benefactors

13:31 30.09.2025
GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

13:49 25.09.2025
Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

09:07 25.09.2025
GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

09:09 22.09.2025
Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

