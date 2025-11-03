GUR fighters destroy more air defense facilities of Russian invaders in Crimea

On the night of November 1-2, 2025, specialists from the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked yet another expensive Russian air defense system facility in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"As a result of the strike on the enemy's S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile battalion command post, which was in a combat position, a Russian 92N6E multifunctional radar and the S-400 command post's autonomous power supply system equipment were destroyed," the intelligence said.

GUR specialists also successfully destroyed the AORL-1AS air surveillance radar and the P-18 Terek radar of the Russian occupation army.