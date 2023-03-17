Facts

13:57 17.03.2023

Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

2 min read
Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

The Russian invaders deprived residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region of access to basic human needs, in particular, medicine, education and social protection, said head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson is extremely difficult and every day Russians make life there more and more unbearable. Local residents lack basic food and medicines. The Russians have deprived people of basic things: medicine, education, social protection, etc.," Prokudin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that the invaders on the left bank of Kherson region are closing hospitals, robbing people, and also shelling the temporarily occupied territories in order to blame the Ukrainian army for this in their propaganda.

"The most terrible thing is the Russian terror. People are being kidnapped, tortured, and killed. Those who escaped from captivity talk about inhumane conditions of behavior – constant torture and beatings. They [the occupiers] do what they want there, because they feel impunity. If they don’t like someone, they take them prisoner. When they want, they disconnect communication channels, leave people without electricity and water," Prokudin stressed.

At the same time, the head of the regional administration noted that the occupiers use the civilian population of the occupied territories as "hostages and human shields, which they use to hide from the Ukrainian army." "They put equipment, equip firing positions between houses where peaceful people live. They do it, because they know that the Ukrainian army, unlike them, does not fight with peaceful people," Prokudin said.

Tags: #occupied #kherson_region #prokudin

MORE ABOUT

12:55 17.03.2023
Head of Kherson Regional Administration: There are difficulties with sowing campaign, but we will hold off on pessimistic forecasts

Head of Kherson Regional Administration: There are difficulties with sowing campaign, but we will hold off on pessimistic forecasts

12:11 17.03.2023
Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

16:12 13.03.2023
New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

09:31 06.03.2023
Russian invaders shell Kherson region using mortars: woman, two children killed

Russian invaders shell Kherson region using mortars: woman, two children killed

14:21 02.03.2023
Yermak: Occupiers fire at Bilozerka village near Kherson, there are two victims

Yermak: Occupiers fire at Bilozerka village near Kherson, there are two victims

12:21 14.01.2023
Invaders launch 66 attacks at Kherson region in past 24 hours, three people injured – region’s head

Invaders launch 66 attacks at Kherson region in past 24 hours, three people injured – region’s head

13:57 28.12.2022
Three people, including child, suffered from enemy shelling in the village of Kizomys, Kherson region

Three people, including child, suffered from enemy shelling in the village of Kizomys, Kherson region

10:44 28.12.2022
Invaders attack Kherson, Kherson region in 24 hours, three people wounded

Invaders attack Kherson, Kherson region in 24 hours, three people wounded

10:42 15.12.2022
Invaders fire at territory of Kherson region 86 times in day, three killed, 13 wounded

Invaders fire at territory of Kherson region 86 times in day, three killed, 13 wounded

11:36 13.12.2022
Invaders shell Kherson region 57 times in day, three civilians killed – administration

Invaders shell Kherson region 57 times in day, three civilians killed – administration

AD

HOT NEWS

ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin as suspect in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

UN has no definition for 'ecocide' – UNEP Executive Director

UNEP expected to work in Ukraine for at least four years to rebuild country - Executive Director

Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

LATEST

ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin as suspect in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

SBU, BES searches 14 regional gas companies – RGC

Occupation forces have four Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

UN has no definition for 'ecocide' – UNEP Executive Director

UNEP expected to work in Ukraine for at least four years to rebuild country - Executive Director

Belgium to hand over 240 Volvo military trucks to Ukraine – media

Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

Some 760 invaders killed, two tanks, 13 artillery systems, a helicopter destroyed during past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD