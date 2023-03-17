Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

The Russian invaders deprived residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region of access to basic human needs, in particular, medicine, education and social protection, said head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson is extremely difficult and every day Russians make life there more and more unbearable. Local residents lack basic food and medicines. The Russians have deprived people of basic things: medicine, education, social protection, etc.," Prokudin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that the invaders on the left bank of Kherson region are closing hospitals, robbing people, and also shelling the temporarily occupied territories in order to blame the Ukrainian army for this in their propaganda.

"The most terrible thing is the Russian terror. People are being kidnapped, tortured, and killed. Those who escaped from captivity talk about inhumane conditions of behavior – constant torture and beatings. They [the occupiers] do what they want there, because they feel impunity. If they don’t like someone, they take them prisoner. When they want, they disconnect communication channels, leave people without electricity and water," Prokudin stressed.

At the same time, the head of the regional administration noted that the occupiers use the civilian population of the occupied territories as "hostages and human shields, which they use to hide from the Ukrainian army." "They put equipment, equip firing positions between houses where peaceful people live. They do it, because they know that the Ukrainian army, unlike them, does not fight with peaceful people," Prokudin said.