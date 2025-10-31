Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:52 31.10.2025

Enemy loses 60 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

1 min read

Russian invaders lost 60 military personnel in Pokrovsk area in one day, with a total of 40 offensive operations taking place there over the course of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, 60 occupiers have been neutralized in this area today, 33 of whom irrevocably," the message reads.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed one vehicle, 21 UAVs, and an armored combat vehicle. Five vehicles and four artillery systems were also damaged. Furthermore, our troops struck two UAV control centers and nine shelters for occupying forces personnel.

In total, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted to advance on Ukrainian units' positions 40 times in the Pokrovsk sector.

The enemy attacked near the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novotoretske, Rodynske, Novo-Ekonomichne, Chunishyne, Pokrovsk, Zvereve, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novo-Mykolaivka, and Filial. In some locations, fighting still continues.

Tags: #loses #pokrovsk_area

