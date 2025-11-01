GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

As a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on October 31, 2025, three lines of a key Russian military facility, the Koltsevaya oil pipeline, which supplied the Russian army with resources for waging war against Ukraine, were disabled, the GUR press service reported.

The site of the successful disabling of the facility is located in Ramensky district of Moscow region. All three pipelines used by the aggressor to transport gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel were damaged simultaneously, despite the presence of an anti-drone net and paramilitary security.

"The Koltsevaya pipeline was 400 kilometers long. Fuel for transportation through the pipeline came from Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Moscow oil refineries. The Koltsevaya pipeline was capable of transporting up to 3 million tonnes of aviation fuel, up to 2.8 million tonnes of diesel fuel, and up to 1.6 million tonnes of gasoline annually," the agency reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, noted: "In fact, our strikes have had a greater impact than the sanctions. This is simply a mathematical truth. We have inflicted far greater damage on Russia through direct action than any economic leverage imposed on them to date."

The GUR notes that the operation dealt a serious blow to the military capabilities and economy of the aggressor state, particularly in Moscow region.