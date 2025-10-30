Russia injures 13 in overnight attacks in Zaporizhia region

The number of civilians injured in the massive missile and drone attack by the Russians on Zaporizhia has increased to thirteen, Regional Military Administration chief Ivan Fedorov has said on Telegram.

"Already 13 wounded - residents of Zaporizhia, injured as a result of the enemy attack, continue to seek help from doctors. People have an acute reaction to stress, lacerations, contusions, bruises and fractures. All victims are provided with the necessary medical care," Fedorov wrote in Telegram.

Earlier, he reported that the occupiers hit Zaporizhia with at least 20 UAVs and eight missiles.

In the Zaporizhia region, one person was injured in the Hulyaipole community due to an first-person view drone attack, Fedorov added as of 08:54 on Thursday.