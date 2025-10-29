Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:52 29.10.2025

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Societ (URCS) is working at the scene of the explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytsky.

"Yesterday, October 28, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team joined the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion that occurred in an apartment building in Khmelnytsky," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers have set up a URCS aid station, where they provide first aid and psychological assistance to evacuated residents of the damaged building. The injured and representatives of special services can drink hot tea and have a snack at the aid station.

As reported, two people died and five were injured, including a child, in an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytsky. The explosion destroyed nine apartments and damaged another 15. The causes of the explosion are being established.

