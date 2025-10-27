Zelenskyy: Tasks for long-range use expansion identified at HQ meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief dedicated to Ukrainian long-range use.

"We analyzed the effectiveness of our long-range strikes for a certain period, achieved results. Russian 'oil refining' is already paying a tangible price for the war and will pay even more. We have identified tasks for expanding the geography of our long-range use," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the president reported on work with manufacturers for long-term contracts. According to him, "a three-year term allows the manufacturer to better plan the use of the necessary resources and scale up supplies to the troops."

The head of state noted that there will be a greater number of such contracts concluded.

In addition, during the Headquarters meeting there were reports on Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and energy facilities.

"We have identified new needs for defense and tasks for working with partners for specific areas of air defense supply. The partners have the necessary systems, and it is important that Ukrainian diplomacy is more actively preparing appropriate solutions," Zelenskyy said.