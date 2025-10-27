Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:10 27.10.2025

Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukraine is currently actively working with its partners to accelerate the delivery of various types of air defense systems by the end of 2025, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Sybiha stated this at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in Kyiv on Monday.

Responding to a question about Ukraine’s military equipment, Sybiha stressed that "during war, there will never be enough weapons and equipment." At the same time, he noted that Ukraine very much hopes that "filling the PURL program will help to purchase additional Patriot systems from the American side."

"Our request now is at least 10 systems (Patriot - IF-U), which we need now. And not only these, but also others. We are currently actively working with our allies to accelerate the delivery of various types of air defense systems by the end of this year," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He emphasized that in parallel, Ukraine is working to strengthen its capabilities in the production of its own systems, in particular long-range ones.

Sybiga separately expressed gratitude to his Estonian colleague for the support provided, noting that Estonia significantly assists Ukraine in various areas, in particular in strengthening Ukrainian defense capabilities.

Tags: #air_defense #sybiha

