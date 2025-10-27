1,200 drones in a week: Zelenskyy calls for response, announces Mirage jets

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that Russia had used nearly 1,200 strike drones and about 50 missiles against Ukraine in a week, and called on partners for a joint response, noting France’s decision to transfer Mirage fighters and air defense missiles.

"In just this one week, the Russians have used nearly 1,200 strike drones and already 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine - most of them ballistic. Protection against such a threat can only be a strong matter - no nation in the world should be left alone against such a threat," the Ukrainian head of state noted in an evening address.

The President reported that Ukraine is approaching the adoption of new decisions with partners on strengthening air defense: "I had a conversation with the Chancellor of Germany, and we are also talking with some other partners in Europe about the Patriots. I would like to thank Britain and France separately - there is a decision by France on additional Mirage fighters for Ukraine and missiles for air defense, Britain will continue to help us with air defense - also with missiles, and in the production of interceptor drones - thank you for that. There are also new decisions on contributions to the PURL program - Finland and Spain. This is a program to buy American weapons - the same missiles for the Patriots."

Also, according to Zelenskyy, three people died in Kyiv from a night attack by a Russian drone, another 31 people were injured, including seven children. He thanked the rescuers and municipal services who worked at the scene.

Zelenskyy noted the heroism of the Ukrainian military at the front. "The Ukrainian resistance is truly heroic," he noted, adding that the actions of the paratroopers of the 82nd Bukovina Brigade in the Pokrov direction and in other areas of the Donetsk region "help our positions in diplomacy" and provided a significant replenishment of the "exchange fund" for Ukraine.

The head of state emphasized that the Russian plans for an offensive campaign for ten months of this year were thwarted thanks to the courage of Ukrainian soldiers.

"I thank every soldier, sergeant and officer who are fighting there, in the Donetsk region. Also in Kupyansk and Zaporizhia - all this helps our positions in diplomacy, helps a lot, in general, our relations with the world, thanks to your strength, Ukrainian soldiers, the world continues to have strength, has a motive to put pressure on Russia for this war," he said.