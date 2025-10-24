Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:55 24.10.2025

Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

2 min read
According to the evidence base of military counterintelligence and investigators of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), another Russian military intelligence agent has sentenced to 15 years in prison - a 24-year-old serviceman who left his place of service without permission and collected intelligence on the location of Ukrainian military facilities.

The SBU Telegram channel on Friday noted that the agent transmitted information to the enemy regarding the personnel of the Defense Forces, energy infrastructure facilities, and adjusted the air attacks of the occupiers on the territory of the Kyiv, Sumy, and Vinnytsia regions.

SBU officers detained the suspect in the fall of 2024 in the Sumy region, where he arrived to direct enemy fire at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As the investigation established, the enemy agent turned out to be a 24-year-old serviceman from one of the military units who left his place of service without permission," the report states.

According to the case materials, he came into the field of view of the Russian game when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

According to the materials of the Security Service, the court found the agent guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law); Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law); Part 4 of Article 408 (desertion committed under martial law).

The investigation was conducted jointly with the SBU officers in Vinnytsia region under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Southern Region.

Tags: #sbu #russian #agents

