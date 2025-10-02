Zelenskyy: We discussed a long-range weapons system with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed a "long-range weapons system" with US President Donald Trump and now everything depends on the decision of the American leader.

"We talked with the United States. We thank President Trump very much for this dialogue. Last time we had a very productive dialogue. We talked about a long-range weapons system. We will see. Everything will depend on his decision," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with the media before the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community.