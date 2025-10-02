Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:35 02.10.2025

Zelenskyy: We discussed a long-range weapons system with Trump

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We discussed a long-range weapons system with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed a "long-range weapons system" with US President Donald Trump and now everything depends on the decision of the American leader.

"We talked with the United States. We thank President Trump very much for this dialogue. Last time we had a very productive dialogue. We talked about a long-range weapons system. We will see. Everything will depend on his decision," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with the media before the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community.

 

Tags: #long_range_weapons

MORE ABOUT

16:35 04.09.2025
Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

16:15 21.07.2025
First German-funded Ukrainian long-range drones arrive within days – Pistorius

First German-funded Ukrainian long-range drones arrive within days – Pistorius

10:34 09.07.2025
Yermak underscores importance of Ukraine's long-range weapons

Yermak underscores importance of Ukraine's long-range weapons

13:51 28.10.2024
Poroshenko on TVP World calls for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

Poroshenko on TVP World calls for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

18:44 10.10.2024
Umerov on talks results with UK counterpart: We have good news on long-range weapons, robotic systems

Umerov on talks results with UK counterpart: We have good news on long-range weapons, robotic systems

14:49 03.10.2024
Zelenskyy: We cannot resist Russia without long-range weapons, that's why we’re so persistent

Zelenskyy: We cannot resist Russia without long-range weapons, that's why we’re so persistent

11:39 21.09.2024
Partners do not give permission to use long-range weapons being afraid of escalation - Zelenskyy

Partners do not give permission to use long-range weapons being afraid of escalation - Zelenskyy

14:22 19.09.2024
European Parliament calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons on Russian territory - resolution

European Parliament calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons on Russian territory - resolution

19:11 27.06.2023
Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

Ukraine should not wait for 'green light' from Orban to move forward with reforms - EU Commissioner Kos

European commissioner Kos on meeting with representatives of national minorities: no one expressed concerns about protection of rights

LATEST

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

Ukraine should not wait for 'green light' from Orban to move forward with reforms - EU Commissioner Kos

European commissioner Kos on meeting with representatives of national minorities: no one expressed concerns about protection of rights

All-Ukrainian competition on international humanitarian law to be held in Kyiv

No delays in payments to military personnel, Finance Ministry preparing UAH 300 bln defense spending increase

Ukrainian Red Cross Society team regularly participates in blood donation

Meeting of Ramstein format group to be held on Oct. 15 in Brussels

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's drone defense experience can protect Europe

AD
AD