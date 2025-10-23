EU sanctions target Russian gas sector for first time – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, approved for the first time, includes measures against the Russian gas sector.

"EU Member States have approved our 19th package of sanctions against Russia. We’re keeping the pressure high on the aggressor. For the first time we are hitting Russia’s gas sector - the heart of its war economy. We will not relent until the people of Ukraine have a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen said on X.

She assured that the EU will continue to provide support to Ukraine until a lasting peace is achieved.

Bloomberg previously reported that the 19th package of sanctions, approved on Thursday, includes a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas into the union from 2027.

In addition, the measures will affect 117 tankers that, according to the EU, are linked to Russia, as well as two large Russian oil companies. Bloomberg did not specify which companies are in question.

The day before, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia, within the framework of which measures are being introduced against the oil companies Rosneft and LUKOIL.

Six subsidiaries of LUKOIL were also sanctioned, including LUKOIL-Western Siberia and LUKOIL-Kaliningradmorneft. Among Rosneft’s subsidiaries, which number about 30 on the lists, are Sibneftegaz, Rospaninternational, and RN-Purneftegaz.