Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense and Russia's responsibility for the war.

"Held a meaningful meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, in London. Our dialogue was frank and substantive – we focused on further support for Ukraine in the face of constant Russian attacks on peaceful cities and energy infrastructure," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the chairman, he handed over to the Prime Minister an updated list of Ukraine's urgent defense needs. Stefanchuk said Ukraine needs additional air defense systems, missiles, means of countering drones, and protection of critical infrastructure.

"We agreed: a just peace is possible only under the condition of maximum pressure on the aggressor. The sanctions policy should become even tougher, and all schemes for circumventing restrictions should be eliminated. We separately discussed the issue of using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine – the aggressor must compensate for the damage caused and bear financial responsibility for the war," Stefanchuk said.

The Ukrainian Parliament's chairman also stressed that an important topic of the meeting was the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children. He recalled that the UK is an active participant in the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

As reported, Stefanchuk is on a working visit to the UK.