Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his team is carefully preparing for the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, which will take place on Friday, October 17, all aspects of the meeting must be worked out so that "Ukraine is truly strengthened."

"We are preparing in detail for our conversation with President Trump. Today I held a meeting with the military, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Energy, the head of Naftogaz, as well as with the Office team – all aspects of the conversation must be worked out so that Ukraine is truly strengthened. We have already discussed certain things with President Trump – there are outlines of solutions that can help – regarding the Patriot missiles, regarding the Tomahawk missiles, this is essential, and some other weapons. It is important to discuss sensitive matters with us in person – you can't tell everything over the phone," the president said during an evening video address.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has a clear vision of how the steps of its partners can bring the end of the war closer.

"We have a clear vision of how America's steps, Europe's steps, our other partners' steps, our steps here in Ukraine, can bring the end of the war closer. America's leadership is important – the leadership of President Trump. We are also planning meetings with representatives of American defense and energy companies. Of course, our key task is air defense and the resilience of our cities and communities, as well as forcing Russia to peace," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian state said that now, after reaching agreements for the Middle East, there is "a very strong momentum for peace" in the world.

"There is a very strong momentum for peace in the world now – after we managed to reach agreements for the Middle East. This is a global issue, the U.S. President himself and his team did a lot, various leaders were also involved, they helped a lot. And now there are serious chances to live without war in the Middle East. This shows that Russia can really be pressured to stop aggression. In fact, Russia itself remains the main source of global instability – the global source of war. This source needs to be tightened. We know how," Zelenskyy said.