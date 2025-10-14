SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

The Commission under the President of Ukraine on Citizenship Issues has decided to terminate the citizenship of our state for Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. Such a decision, particularly, is based on the evidence base of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and was approved by the decree of the President of Ukraine, the SBU press service has said.

"As established by the SBU, as of now, the current mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, is a citizen of the Russian Federation and has a valid passport of the aggressor country. Copies of the relevant documents are at the disposal of the Ukrainian special services. Thus, according to available data, on December 15, 2015, after the start of the aggression against Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Crimea, as well as part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Hennadiy Leonidovych Trukhanov received a passport of the occupying country. It was issued for a period of ten years and is currently a valid document," the service said on the Telegram channel.

The SBU also established that in 2017, Trukhanov's representatives filed a statement with the Russian authorized bodies and, as a result, a court in Moscow region revoked the validity of his internal passport. However, in additional explanations, he stated that the cancellation or refusal of a person from such a document "does not entail the deprivation of citizenship of the Russian Federation acquired by a person on a legal basis."

"Thus, Hennadiy Trukhanov still remains a citizen of the aggressor country. He also has an identification code that is reflected in the database of the 'Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation," the SBU said.

Odesa Military Administration may be headed by current head of Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Suspilne said, citing its own sources. It is currently unknown who will replace Lysak in Dnipropetrovsk region, the source added.