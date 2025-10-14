URCS condemns Russia's attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has condemned the attack by the Russian armed forces on a humanitarian convoy in Kherson region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society condemns attacks on humanitarian missions! We emphasize the importance of observing international humanitarian law and ensuring the safety of humanitarian workers delivering aid to civilians," the society said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

As reported, on October 14, an interdepartmental convoy of four trucks with UN markings was hit by Russian drones in Kherson region. The humanitarian workers were not injured, but two trucks were damaged and caught fire.

Humanitarian workers, including from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, were delivering humanitarian aid to Bilozirka, a community that has suffered significant losses due to the war and has not received support for several months.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale condemned the Russian strikes on UN vehicles.

"Deliberately targeting humanitarians and humanitarian assets is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and might amount to a war crime," Schmale said.