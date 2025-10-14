UN on Russia's attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson: Such attacks are completely unacceptable

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale strongly condemned Russian attacks on UN vehicles in Kherson region.

The coordinator's statement noted that today an inter-agency convoy consisting of four trucks with UN markings came under fire from the Russian Armed Forces while delivering aid to Bilozerka in Kherson region. Humanitarian workers, including from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, were carrying out a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to a community severely affected by the war, which had not received support for several months.

"When the aid workers were on site, intensive artillery fire started, and later, during offloading, two clearly marked trucks of the World Food Programme were targeted by first-person-view drones. Fortunately, the humanitarian workers were not injured, but two trucks were damaged and set on fire. Such attacks are utterly unacceptable. Aid workers are protected by international humanitarian law and should never be attacked," Schmale said.

He said humanitarian workers are protected by international humanitarian law and should not come under fire. The UN stressed that civilians in frontline communities rely on humanitarian assistance, and humanitarian workers must be able to safely deliver vital support to them.

"Deliberately targeting humanitarians and humanitarian assets is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and might amount to a war crime," Schmale said.

He said the number of drone strikes, which resulted in civilian casualties, has increased in Kherson region.

"All measures should be taken to protect civilians and humanitarian workers. International humanitarian law must be respected," the statement reads.

Earlier, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said the occupiers targeted four white trucks with UN markings with drones and artillery, which were transporting aid to civilians.

As a result of the attack, one car burned down, the other was seriously damaged. Two cars managed to escape the shelling. The people in the convoy were not injured.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on UN member states to clearly condemn the Russian attack on the humanitarian mission of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Bilozersk community of Kherson region and to put additional pressure on the aggressor.