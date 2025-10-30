Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

On the night of October 30, Russian armed forces carried out another series of strikes on critical energy infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine ahead of the fourth winter of war, which "will have significant implications for civilians across the country, especially in regions already facing challenges to critical infrastructure," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said.

"During the night of 29-30 October, the Russian armed forces conducted another large-scale combined attack against multiple regions of Ukraine, reportedly targeting critical energy infrastructure as the country faces its fourth winter of war," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a press release received by Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The mission said the night shelling was the third large-scale combined attack on energy facilities in October, damaging civilian structures and causing emergency power outages in several regions of the country.

According to preliminary information, at least two civilians were killed in Zaporizhia and 23 others were injured, including six children. The city was reportedly hit by more than eight ballistic missiles and 20 Shahed drones. Civilian deaths and injuries were also reported in Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, where a seven-year-old girl was killed and five other civilians were injured.

The UN said the attack was one of the largest in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, during which 705 munitions were reportedly used. Explosions were heard in several regions, including Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia regions.

"If attacks of this scale and frequency continue, there is a significant risk of dangerous consequences for civilians this winter, including prolonged disruptions to heating, electricity, and water supplies," Head of the HRMMU Danielle Bell said.

She added that "these disruptions would disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including older persons, persons with disabilities, and families with young children, who are least able to cope with the loss of essential services in harsh winter conditions.

On Wednesday, Bell visited Chernihiv region, where she met with local authorities and civil society representatives to discuss the situation in the region, which remains difficult due to continued attacks on critical infrastructure in the run-up to the winter period.

Despite the ongoing attacks, local authorities and energy workers across Ukraine are making significant efforts to restore damaged infrastructure, often working in dangerous conditions. In 2025, at least 11 energy workers were killed or injured while performing their duties to maintain vital services for civilians.

At the same time, Ukrainian armed forces reportedly responded to the Russian Federation’s long-range strikes with their own drone and missile attacks, hitting energy and industrial facilities on Russian Federation territory. The HRMMU is unable to independently verify the impact of these attacks on civilians.

"With winter approaching, strikes on energy infrastructure increase the risk of prolonged disruptions to heating, electricity, and other essential services in Ukraine. This will have significant implications for civilians across the country, especially in regions already facing challenges to critical infrastructure," Bell said.