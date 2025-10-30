Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 30.10.2025

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

3 min read

On the night of October 30, Russian armed forces carried out another series of strikes on critical energy infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine ahead of the fourth winter of war, which "will have significant implications for civilians across the country, especially in regions already facing challenges to critical infrastructure," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said.

"During the night of 29-30 October, the Russian armed forces conducted another large-scale combined attack against multiple regions of Ukraine, reportedly targeting critical energy infrastructure as the country faces its fourth winter of war," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a press release received by Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The mission said the night shelling was the third large-scale combined attack on energy facilities in October, damaging civilian structures and causing emergency power outages in several regions of the country.

According to preliminary information, at least two civilians were killed in Zaporizhia and 23 others were injured, including six children. The city was reportedly hit by more than eight ballistic missiles and 20 Shahed drones. Civilian deaths and injuries were also reported in Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, where a seven-year-old girl was killed and five other civilians were injured.

The UN said the attack was one of the largest in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, during which 705 munitions were reportedly used. Explosions were heard in several regions, including Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia regions.

"If attacks of this scale and frequency continue, there is a significant risk of dangerous consequences for civilians this winter, including prolonged disruptions to heating, electricity, and water supplies," Head of the HRMMU Danielle Bell said.

She added that "these disruptions would disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including older persons, persons with disabilities, and families with young children, who are least able to cope with the loss of essential services in harsh winter conditions.

On Wednesday, Bell visited Chernihiv region, where she met with local authorities and civil society representatives to discuss the situation in the region, which remains difficult due to continued attacks on critical infrastructure in the run-up to the winter period.

Despite the ongoing attacks, local authorities and energy workers across Ukraine are making significant efforts to restore damaged infrastructure, often working in dangerous conditions. In 2025, at least 11 energy workers were killed or injured while performing their duties to maintain vital services for civilians.

At the same time, Ukrainian armed forces reportedly responded to the Russian Federation’s long-range strikes with their own drone and missile attacks, hitting energy and industrial facilities on Russian Federation territory. The HRMMU is unable to independently verify the impact of these attacks on civilians.

"With winter approaching, strikes on energy infrastructure increase the risk of prolonged disruptions to heating, electricity, and other essential services in Ukraine. This will have significant implications for civilians across the country, especially in regions already facing challenges to critical infrastructure," Bell said.

Tags: #energy #human_rights #un

MORE ABOUT

21:06 28.10.2025
Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

15:28 28.10.2025
Russia attacks energy workers during repairs at Chernihiv facility

Russia attacks energy workers during repairs at Chernihiv facility

17:24 24.10.2025
City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

14:10 24.10.2025
Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

11:31 21.10.2025
Russian drones currently prevent work on restoring power to Chernihiv, north of region – Ministry of Energy

Russian drones currently prevent work on restoring power to Chernihiv, north of region – Ministry of Energy

09:22 21.10.2025
Svyrydenko discusses energy sustainability, agricultural sector and de-shadowing with MPs

Svyrydenko discusses energy sustainability, agricultural sector and de-shadowing with MPs

14:44 20.10.2025
Banks finance 116 MW of new energy generation projects in Aug – Ukraine's National Bank

Banks finance 116 MW of new energy generation projects in Aug – Ukraine's National Bank

17:31 14.10.2025
UN on Russia's attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson: Such attacks are completely unacceptable

UN on Russia's attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson: Such attacks are completely unacceptable

17:27 14.10.2025
Demand for autonomous power supply products in Ukraine quadruples – Epicenter

Demand for autonomous power supply products in Ukraine quadruples – Epicenter

09:45 14.10.2025
UN Coordinator in Ukraine assures of continued support for modernization of Ukrainian agriculture

UN Coordinator in Ukraine assures of continued support for modernization of Ukrainian agriculture

HOT NEWS

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

At least three people killed in Sloviansk due to shelling

LATEST

President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

Customs Service: Explosion takes place at Ukrposhta customs post at Kyiv customs office, shipment intended for export from Ukraine

During transfer of aid to AFU, Poroshenko accuses Special Communications Service of leaving brigades without Mavic drones

Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

New invaders’casualties in Donetsk region: Two killed, nine wounded

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

MFA spokesperson urges journalists not to believe Putin's proposals on 'corridors' in war zone: I saw it with my own eyes in 2014 in Ilovaisk

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

Slovenia backs use of frozen Russian assets, but it’s important to consider all risks – FM

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

AD
AD