Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

Photo: https://x.com/DefensieMin

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans held a meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Kozenko, during which they discussed further support for the F-16 Fighting Falcon multi-role fighters with ammunition, spare parts and assistance in training personnel.

"Great meeting with Ukrainian colleague Kozenko about our F-16 support. It's truly impressive how Ukrainian pilots are using F-16s to protect the skies and eliminate drones and missiles. We keep supporting the Ukrainian air force with ammunition, spare parts and training," Brekelmans said on the X social network on Wednesday.

In total, the Netherlands transferred 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine between 2024 and 2025.

As Kozenko reported in July, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received two technical hubs for aircraft and aviation weapons to service the F-16 and another mission planning complex.