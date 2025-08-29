Zelenskyy and Costa discuss security guarantees, financing Ukrainian drone production, agree to meet

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, during which he expressed his position on sanctions against the Russian Federation, discussed issues of security guarantees and instruments for protecting Ukraine.

As Zelenskyy reported on Telegram, Ukraine is counting on a strong package of EU sanctions against Russia.

"Ukraine has stated many times that it is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders. We talked about this with President Trump and with our European friends. However, we do not see any signals of the same readiness from Russia. That is why there must be pressure. We expect that the 19th package of EU sanctions will be truly strong," he noted.

In addition, the parties discussed the development of security guarantees. According to Zelenskyy, they should provide for Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"The guarantees will consist of three blocks. One of the main ones is Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We expect that soon we will have progress on this issue together with Moldova," Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy and Costa also talked about additional funding for the production of Ukrainian drones and the implementation of the SAFE and PURL programs.

"Antonio is ready to help make these tools even more effective," the president of Ukraine noted.

The head of state thanked for the sincere condolences to our people, to all the families who lost their relatives and friends because of yesterday's Russian shelling of Kyiv.

"We agreed to meet in the near future. I am always glad to see Antonio in Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.