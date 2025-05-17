Zelenskyy on Russian strike on bus near Bilopillia: It is deliberate killing of civilians

Photo: https://t.me/Sumy_news_ODA

The strike by Russian occupiers on a minibus near the city of Bilopillia, Sumy region, was a targeted killing of civilians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"All the dead were civilians. And the Russians could not help but understand which vehicle they were striking. It was a deliberate killing of civilians," he said on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, seven wounded people are currently in hospitals after a Russian drone hit "an ordinary minibus." "People have burns, fractures, contusions. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there are nine dead. All details are being checked. According to preliminary information, the Russians killed a family: a father, mother and daughter died from the impact," Zelenskyy said, expressing condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

He also called for the introduction of strong sanctions against Russia, "so that the killings stop."

As reported at 06:17 on Saturday, the enemy struck a Lancet UAV at a minibus traveling from the front-line town of Bilopillia to Sumy. The head of Bilopillia community reported that the bus was performing an evacuation flight, other sources call it a regular flight. As a result of the strike, nine people died and seven were injured.