Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:14 17.05.2025

Zelenskyy on Russian strike on bus near Bilopillia: It is deliberate killing of civilians

1 min read
Zelenskyy on Russian strike on bus near Bilopillia: It is deliberate killing of civilians
Photo: https://t.me/Sumy_news_ODA

The strike by Russian occupiers on a minibus near the city of Bilopillia, Sumy region, was a targeted killing of civilians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"All the dead were civilians. And the Russians could not help but understand which vehicle they were striking. It was a deliberate killing of civilians," he said on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, seven wounded people are currently in hospitals after a Russian drone hit "an ordinary minibus." "People have burns, fractures, contusions. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there are nine dead. All details are being checked. According to preliminary information, the Russians killed a family: a father, mother and daughter died from the impact," Zelenskyy said, expressing condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

He also called for the introduction of strong sanctions against Russia, "so that the killings stop."

As reported at 06:17 on Saturday, the enemy struck a Lancet UAV at a minibus traveling from the front-line town of Bilopillia to Sumy. The head of Bilopillia community reported that the bus was performing an evacuation flight, other sources call it a regular flight. As a result of the strike, nine people died and seven were injured.

Tags: #strike #bus #sumy_region #zelenzkyy

MORE ABOUT

11:47 17.05.2025
Bus with civilians destroyed near Bilopillia is evacuation bus

Bus with civilians destroyed near Bilopillia is evacuation bus

11:04 17.05.2025
Ratio of victims of attack by Russian drone in Sumy region on regular bus changed: nine killed, four injured

Ratio of victims of attack by Russian drone in Sumy region on regular bus changed: nine killed, four injured

18:41 06.05.2025
Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

11:28 06.05.2025
Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

20:07 01.05.2025
Zelenskyy on agreement with US: It is equal agreement that creates opportunity for investments in Ukraine

Zelenskyy on agreement with US: It is equal agreement that creates opportunity for investments in Ukraine

18:46 30.04.2025
Over 80% of wheat, barley, oats and peas sown in Sumy region – Minister of Agrarian Policy

Over 80% of wheat, barley, oats and peas sown in Sumy region – Minister of Agrarian Policy

21:14 24.04.2025
Ukraine receives $105 bln aid from US – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives $105 bln aid from US – Zelenskyy

20:02 23.04.2025
Fifty-four people injured in drone strike on bus in Marhanets, 31 in hospital – regional administration

Fifty-four people injured in drone strike on bus in Marhanets, 31 in hospital – regional administration

17:21 23.04.2025
In Sumy region, 226 enemy attacks from various types of weapons recorded over past day – authorities

In Sumy region, 226 enemy attacks from various types of weapons recorded over past day – authorities

19:16 17.04.2025
Russian strike on Sumy cannot be called mistake – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Sumy cannot be called mistake – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

General Staff: 145 combat clashes recorded over past day

LATEST

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Diplomat suspected of espionage dies suddenly in Sweden, case is related to ex-ambassador to Ukraine

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

General Staff: 145 combat clashes recorded over past day

MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

AD
AD